Ophthalmologist Abdur Rehman was known as Dr Brave: NIA

Those charged include Jahanzaib Sami of Delhi; Hina Bashir, a native of Kashmir; Abdullah Basith, a resident of Hyderabad; and Sadiya Anwar Shaikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, both residents of Pune.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based ophthalmologist Dr Abdur Rehman has reportedly been identified as “Dr Brave” by one of the accused, who along with four others has been charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) case.

The NIA had arrested Rehman on August 18 for his alleged ISKP links.According to the NIA, “Dr Abdur Rehman alias Dr Brave from Bengaluru was allegedly in contact with the accused, Jahanzaib Sami of Delhi, as part of the conspiracy to promote the activities of ISIS/ISKP and had also visited the ISIS medical camp in Syria in 2014.”

“The investigation into the activities of Rehman and other suspects is under way,” an officer said. Rehman’s family is under shock. His father is a well-known ophthalmologist.Meanwhile, the agency on Wednesday filed a chargesheet before a special court in Delhi against five people for their alleged association with the ISKP, an affiliate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq & Syria (ISIS). Those charged include Jahanzaib Sami of Delhi; Hina Bashir, a native of Kashmir; Abdullah Basith, a resident of Hyderabad; and Sadiya Anwar Shaikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, both residents of Pune.

