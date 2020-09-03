Stroke cases on rise, patients skip check-ups

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fear of contracting Covid-19 has led many people with high blood pressure to put off regular medical check-ups, which doctors say has resulted in an increase in the number of people being brought in for stroke. “We are seeing an increase in stroke caused by hypertensive bleeds in the brain. Relatives of patients say they put off check-ups in the past few months as did not want their elders to get exposed,” said Dr Satish Satyanarayan, additional director of neurosurgery at Fortis Hospital.

A stroke occurs when high blood pressure leads to rupture of blood vessels in the brain or when cholesterol deposits narrow the walls of blood vessels blocking blood supply to the brain. They can cause weakness in the arms, speech disturbance, loss of balance, loss of vision, drooping of facial muscles, etc.

Regular check-ups help people monitor fluctuations in blood pressure.

They can be prescribed medication (single or a combination of drugs) which can be changed or dosage altered They are also advised lifestyle patterns and physical activity, to keep weight under control and restrict salt intake.

Patients can monitor their blood pressure at home and get medical advice via tele-consultation.

“As hypertensive patients avoided visiting hospitals during the lockdown, we are now seeing an increase in cases of stroke. People are still scared to visit OPDs. With medication, stroke is treatable and more importantly, preventable," said Dr. Vikram Huded, senior consultant, Interventional Neurology, Narayana Health City.