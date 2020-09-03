STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top cop RP Sharma injured as his service pistol misfires

Senior IPS officer and Director General of Police, Dr Rajvir Pratap Sharma, sustained injuries after two bullets accidentally went off from his service pistol.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer and Director General of Police, Dr Rajvir Pratap Sharma, sustained injuries after two bullets accidentally went off from his service pistol. He is said to be out of danger.
An IPS officer of 1987 batch, 59-year-old Sharma is currently posted as Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation. He is due for superannuation in December.

Police said that Sharma was at his residence in Kothanur when the incident occurred around 5 pm on Wednesday. The officer was reportedly cleaning his serving pistol when two bullets accidentally went off. One hit his neck while the other struck his chest. His family members and a nurse, who is regular at the house as the officer is facing health issues, immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Hebbal, where he is undergoing treatment.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant visited the spot immediately after the incident. He told reporters that the police had recorded Sharma’s statement, in which the officer had said that it was an accident. The doctors who are treating him have said that the officer is out of danger. A case is registered in Kothanur police station in this connection. Sharma was in news on several occasions in the past for criticising the government’s ‘interference’ in the functioning of the police department. 

