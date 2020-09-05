BDA suspends 4 staffers over illegal sale of sites valued at Rs 15 crore

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority suspended four staffers, including a top official, over the illegal sale of five sites in Kadubeesanahalli with a market value of Rs 15 crore after their involvement was established through an inquiry by the BDA Task Force.Deputy Secretary (IV) B Rajiv, Superintendent R Shrikumar, First Division Assistant D Manjula Bai, and Accounts Assistant Jayaraman were suspended on Thursday.

BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev confirmed the development to The New Indian Express. “All these activities were carried out in the last five months. These 60x40 sq ft sites were allotted to certain individuals nearly two decades ago but they failed to claim them.”He said the four individuals fabricated documents. “Even the bank challans and sale deeds are bogus. We have taken back all our sites now. They totally cost Rs 4.75 crore as per BDA rates but are worth Rs 15 crore in the market. Show Cause notices were issued after the inquiry report. They have all been suspended,” he said.

Shivakumar Gunare, Superintendent of Police, BDA Task Force, who submitted the report told TNIE that they would file a police case against the four suspended officials them soon. “A total of 24 families were relocated for the sake of Peripheral Ring Road and alternate sites were allotted to them. Since the DS (IV) was also in charge of the Records section for some time, he was aware of them and could help in taking records easily. They took out five names from them and created documents to support their claim. They managed to get the sites registered in those names too without their knowledge,” he said.