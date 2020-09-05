Bengaluru railway divison dismisses kingpin of job scam

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Railway Division has dismissed a technician and has issued show cause notices to three others staffers for their involvement in a recruitment scam which came to light last month.

The four of them along with a retired driver from the Indian Space Research Organisation had amassed crores by duping over 35 families over eight years by promising them Class C or D jobs in Bengaluru in the Railways. Victims had paid sums ranging between Rs 4.9 lakh to Rs 39 lakh as bribes to get jobs. Three of the families registered FIRs with the Government Railway Police last month.

The kingpin of the racket R Babu, a technician in the Carriage & Works department for over 23 years, was dismissed on September 1 with immediate effect. He has also been asked to vacate the Railway Quarters.

Babu, who held a prominent position in the South Western Railway Mazdoor Union (SWRMU), was nabbed last week from his hideout in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

The other three involved in the racket -- Rajendra Prasad a senior technician, Thangaraj, a technician and Chaman Singh, a trainee – have been issued show cause notices. Chief Public Relations Officer and Deputy General Manager, SWR, E Vijaya said, “The Zonal Railways does not do any recruitment from the open market directly. All recruitments are done online only by Railway Recruitment Board,” she said.