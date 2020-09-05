Bengaluru: South Zone had highest Covid mortality rate in August

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South zone, among eight zones in the city, had the highest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for Covid patients at 2.18 in August. Zonal officers said it was because of late reporting, people refraining from getting themselves tested and elderly people with comorbidities.In the first week of August, the zone had a CFR of 2.14, in the second week 2.28, third 2.69 and fourth 1.59.

The South, along with East and West zones, has been recording a high number of cases since the start of the pandemic. The maximum number of cases are from BTM Layout, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Suddaguntepalya, Visveswarapuram, Yediyur, Pattabhiramnagar and Hombegowdanagar. Though it managed to reduce the positivity rate from 23 per cent at the beginning of August to 18 per cent by the end of the month, the mortality rate remained high.

Dr Shivkumar, Health Officer, BBMP South Zone, said it is because people are hesitant to get themselves tested. “They delay testing despite having symptoms. We have put up camps at many places, yet many are not coming forward for testing. More the delay, more aggravated their condition would be, leading to their death. Many patients have been brought dead and then tested positive.”

He said, “We have been getting a high number of cases in BTM layout as it has migrant population and Basavanagudi.” Munish Moudgil, South Zone In-charge, said, “The mortality rate is about 2% in August and we are trying to reduce it. Many patients who died had comorbidities, like diabetes, renal issues and advanced age. In the last week of August, it reduced to 1.59%. However, our goal is to bring it to less than 1%.”

Dr C Nagaraj, Director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Disease, which is located in the area, said, “Majority of the cases we get are from adjoining areas. Many have been SARI patients who come on the ninth day and by then, pneumonia would have aggravated. Since they are in final stages, ventilator support too cannot save them. So far, we have had over 1,000 Covid cases and 90-plus deaths. People are scared to report early because of social stigma.”