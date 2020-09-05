BTC off the block, to hold races soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) on Friday got permission from the state government to conduct races, but without spectators. However, the dates for a short season may be announced only after the managing committee meeting of the BTC, expected sometime next week. The meeting is going to be important, where key decisions need to be taken, including laying down of strict protocols to be followed inside the course during the races. Though there will be no spectators, the committee still has to keep in mind the challenges due to Covid-19.

“It is positive news that the club received permission, and we are thankful to the government. Now, there is so much of work to be done after receiving the confirmation” a BTC official told The New Indian Express. “Most importantly, we will have a managing committee meeting soon. Many issues will need to be addressed. All the pros and cons have to be discussed and only then will we be in a position to start looking at the roadmap ahead and decide upon dates.”

Besides, the jockeys have to be in perfect shape and horses have to be fit before the resumption of races. Racing came to a halt in March, but the horses were well looked after during the pandemic.

Experienced trainer Padmanabhan feels the new normal will be challenging. “I do think that races without spectators at the venue is a new normal. It is going to be challenging, both for the horses and the jockeys, mentally as well as physically. When horses hear the public screaming, they also get motivated.” the trainer said.

With the club already getting permission from the government for online betting in July, work is on to get the app functional. It should be ready in the next three to four weeks. “We will have to do online betting like other countries. If and when people start betting on the app, the money will start coming in and when that happens, the government also makes money as well as the club,” said the BTC official on Friday.