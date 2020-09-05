STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bubbling up

Happy hours are back as pubs are filling up again. On the menu? Newly brewed flavoured beers and ramped-up safety precautions

Published: 05th September 2020 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Customers at Bob’s Bar;

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the weekend sets in, there’s a familiar whiff in the air. That of the old normalcy, when Saturdays and Sundays were reserved for catching up with friends for drinks over slow and sanguine evenings. City pubs are leaving no stone unturned, or beer taps unopened, if you will, as they welcome diners for the weekend after September 1, or the day they were allowed to serve alcohol again after five months. While pubs were open before too, they wore a deserted look due to not being permitted to serve liquor on premises. Now, pubs like Bob’s Bar and Brahma Brews are pinning high hopes on weekend tipplers. 

 Waiters at Brahma Brews don masks
and face shields on the job
Meghana Sastry

Santosh Sriram, owner of Hakuna Matata and Brahma Brews, is cheery despite the 50 per cent occupancy rule. “It is an exciting moment for pub owners but I am glad to see the same feeling among pub goers too.

We saw 25-30 per cent of footfall on the first weekday and are expecting 40-50 per cent during the weekend,” he says. Besides sanitisation and temperature checks, customers can access the menu through a QR code or opt for a use-and-throw menu. “The waiter will place the food on the table while customers help themselves,” he adds. 

Pravesh Pandey, director-partner of Byg Brewski Brewing, adds that this time will serve as a warmup period. “We want to reconnect with our old customers and build the relationship to get  good footfall for Dasara and Diwali,” he says. According to him, pubs with larger spaces are going to be big players. “People are preferring our Hennur branch to Sarjapur, for its larger space.”

Agrees Kuncheria Marattukalam, co-founder, URU Brewpark. “We opened the restaurant a month-and-a-half ago but the business has gone up since Tuesday. The advantage of URU is its huge spread out layout,” he says, adding that they have seen 50 per cent footfall during the weekdays. To cater the work from home crowd, they have introduced different gourmet sandwiches and different teas and coffees.  

To help keep customers’ spirits high, pubs have also started brewing different beers. While URU has introduced four different beers, Bramha has introduced an Ayurvedic beer with herbs. Prashant Kunal, CEO, The Bier Library, says new flavours will be launched for Oktoberfest. “We will introduce two new flavours from September 19  onwards,” says Kunal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp