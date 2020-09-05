Bubbling up

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the weekend sets in, there’s a familiar whiff in the air. That of the old normalcy, when Saturdays and Sundays were reserved for catching up with friends for drinks over slow and sanguine evenings. City pubs are leaving no stone unturned, or beer taps unopened, if you will, as they welcome diners for the weekend after September 1, or the day they were allowed to serve alcohol again after five months. While pubs were open before too, they wore a deserted look due to not being permitted to serve liquor on premises. Now, pubs like Bob’s Bar and Brahma Brews are pinning high hopes on weekend tipplers.

Waiters at Brahma Brews don masks

and face shields on the job

Meghana Sastry

Santosh Sriram, owner of Hakuna Matata and Brahma Brews, is cheery despite the 50 per cent occupancy rule. “It is an exciting moment for pub owners but I am glad to see the same feeling among pub goers too.

We saw 25-30 per cent of footfall on the first weekday and are expecting 40-50 per cent during the weekend,” he says. Besides sanitisation and temperature checks, customers can access the menu through a QR code or opt for a use-and-throw menu. “The waiter will place the food on the table while customers help themselves,” he adds.

Pravesh Pandey, director-partner of Byg Brewski Brewing, adds that this time will serve as a warmup period. “We want to reconnect with our old customers and build the relationship to get good footfall for Dasara and Diwali,” he says. According to him, pubs with larger spaces are going to be big players. “People are preferring our Hennur branch to Sarjapur, for its larger space.”

Agrees Kuncheria Marattukalam, co-founder, URU Brewpark. “We opened the restaurant a month-and-a-half ago but the business has gone up since Tuesday. The advantage of URU is its huge spread out layout,” he says, adding that they have seen 50 per cent footfall during the weekdays. To cater the work from home crowd, they have introduced different gourmet sandwiches and different teas and coffees.

To help keep customers’ spirits high, pubs have also started brewing different beers. While URU has introduced four different beers, Bramha has introduced an Ayurvedic beer with herbs. Prashant Kunal, CEO, The Bier Library, says new flavours will be launched for Oktoberfest. “We will introduce two new flavours from September 19 onwards,” says Kunal.