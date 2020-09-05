Butterflies back, shutterbugs swarm in at Lalbagh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lakhs of butterflies are flitting about flowers and trees and Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, delighting visitors as well as photographers and environmentalists.Shutterbugs say this is the first time they have seen such a large number of butterfly species congregate at the park. One species which has turned up in a large number is the Blue Tiger butterfly, thousands of which are zooming around trees near the information centre.

To ensure they are not disturbed, the Horticulture Department has even assigned special staff to keep watch.G Kusuma, Deputy Director, Lalbagh, said butterflies are present all year round in the park. However, this year, they are greater in number. The Blue Tigers are clustered in one part of Lalbagh, especially around the Cassia Caesalpinia tree.