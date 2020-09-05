Depute officer to ascertain if statues can affect traffic: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to depute a senior traffic police officer to ascertain whether the presence of statues in the area in front of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited at Yeshwantpur will lead to traffic congestion.A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice ES Indiresh passed the order after hearing a petition filed by city-based advocate AV Amarnathan against the erecting statues by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike.

The petitioner contended that two statutes are likely to be installed in a park and two others on the road at the junction. This will create enormous traffic congestion, he said.However, the bench declined to accept the contention that two statues are likely to be erected in the park, in the absence of a notification to show that it was approved under Section 4 of the Karnataka Parks, Play-Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act.

Confining only to the second contention, the bench directed the state government to ensure that the senior-most traffic officer visits the spot to ascertain whether the presence of statues will lead to traffic congestion and to submit the report on or before September 22.