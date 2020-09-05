‘Growth should not be at the cost of city’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I was born and raised in Bengaluru and have seen the city through all its phases. The city had grown way too fast, without much forward thinking, even before the tech boom arrived. When all the technology companies started coming up, mostly located on the outskirts of the city, it was a great idea. But the government forgot to look into building connectivity to these places. There was hardly any public transport and the Metro services came very late to the city.

While there were limited bus options, other options like trains connecting from Whitefield to Yelahanka were hardly popularised. So, the city has been trying to play catch up with developments that should have been planned before the companies were set up.

Since these issues were not fixed on time, it has cascaded down to different problems like traffic and pollution. The city lacks good infrastructure. If you ask people why they use personal vehicles over public transport, most cite the lack of public transport. There are more basic amenities that are missing. For instance, infrastructure for differently-abled people is a joke, not just in the city but also in this country. It’s frustrating.

However, the responsibility cannot always lie with the government. Citizens act in irresponsible ways here even though they follow all rules and obey all laws in other countries. I was happy when the government had increased the fine for traffic violations; unfortunately it was brought down after public outcry.

SOLUTION: It’s alright to have growth in the city but it should not be at the cost of the city itself. Before focusing on more development, the government should also see if Bengaluru has the capacity to take it or not. The authorities should take care of infrastructure from every aspect, not just from the traffic and pollution point of view. Citizens too should not just resort to pointing out problems and instead, should actively be involved in solving the issues.