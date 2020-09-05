STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Growth should not be at the cost of city’ 

I was born and raised in Bengaluru and have seen the city through all its phases.

Published: 05th September 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Shalini Saraswathi

Shalini Saraswathi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I was born and raised in Bengaluru and have seen the city through all its phases. The city had grown way too fast, without much forward thinking, even before the tech boom arrived. When all the technology companies started coming up, mostly located on the outskirts of the city, it was a great idea. But the government forgot to look into building connectivity to these places. There was hardly any public transport and the Metro services came very late to the city.

While there were limited bus options, other options like trains connecting from Whitefield to Yelahanka were hardly popularised. So, the city has been trying to play catch up with developments that should have been planned before the companies were set up.  

Since these issues were not fixed on time, it has cascaded down to different problems like traffic and pollution. The city lacks good infrastructure. If you ask people why they use personal vehicles over public transport, most cite the lack of public transport. There are more basic amenities that are missing. For instance, infrastructure for differently-abled people is a joke, not just in the city but also in this country. It’s frustrating.

However, the responsibility cannot always lie with the government. Citizens act in irresponsible ways here even though they follow all rules and obey all laws in other countries. I was happy when the government had increased the fine for traffic violations; unfortunately it was brought down after public outcry. 

SOLUTION: It’s alright to have growth in the city but it should not be at the cost of the city itself. Before focusing on more development, the government should also see if Bengaluru has the capacity to take it or not. The authorities should take care of infrastructure from every aspect, not just from the traffic and pollution point of view. Citizens too should not just resort to pointing out problems and instead, should actively be involved in solving the issues. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp