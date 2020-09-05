STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients

Trials of the drug on four Covid-positive patients are currently on in Karnataka.

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last week, HCG Hospital and the Bangalore Institute of Gastroenterology received approval by the Indian Council of Medical Research to began clinical trials “to study the efficacy of Aceinavir drug in Covid-positive patients”. This drug is a combination of 18 molecules or herbs that have already been approved by the Ayush ministry for other purposes, and their efficacy against the coronavirus has been published in the medical journal, Lancet. This is essentially repurposing of an existing drug and is also referred to as off-label use. 

Trials of the drug on four Covid-positive patients are currently on in Karnataka. “Out of 40,000 drugs from a database, Dr Shashank Acharya and our team identified 37 molecules that are essential as they are able to block the ACE-2 receptors (gate through which the coronavirus enters the body) and spike protein (key to unlock the door to the human body). Of 37 molecules, 18 had approval from the Ayush ministry and we did not have to undertake more studies, which will take years,” said Dr U S Vishal Rao, Associate Dean, and member of the Covid Expert Committee in Karnataka.

To zero in on these 18, computational biology and bioinformatics were used to simulate the drug in a computerised human body. “This is a very important and emerging division in science. For example, if you take a molecule of paracetamol, it will tell you what exactly happens in the body,” said Dr Rao, who also heads plasma therapy trials in Karnataka. “When we looked at these 18 herbs or metabolites, we were able to know that they are giving us almost 100 per cent results, which is unusual.”In the drug Aceinavir, “ace” refers to ACE receptors, “in” refers to inhibitor and “avir” refers to antiviral.

