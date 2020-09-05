STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Wheels of cycling district plan finally set in motion

Active mobility committee will look into walkability and riding

Published: 05th September 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Cycling

For representational purposes

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru all set to get its very own cycling district with colour-coded lanes and tracks, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) board is now in the process of forming an active mobility committee which will look into walkability and cycling in the city. “It’s a technical committee on active mobility,” said DULT Commissioner V Manjula.The board is still in the process of inviting private parties, government officials and experts to be a part of the committee.

DULT is also planning to create cycling districts across the city in a phased manner. The cycling district will span across 25 yards along the Outer Ring Road and will cover paths near Old Airport Road, KR Puram, Indiranagar and Koramangala.Also, there will be five colour-coded lanes, i.e., orange, purple, red, green and blue. The purple line will be used for cycling to work, to schools the red line, for recreation the green route, and orange for transit lanes. Blue will be dedicated for shopping trails.

Asked about the necessity of pedestrian and cycle infrastructure in the city and its scope, Dr Ashish Verma, mobility expert who will be part of the committee, told TNIE, “It’s a complex relationship between the necessity of infrastructure and space. Today, we see many vehicles and road space. But tomorrow if we have fewer vehicles, the same space can be utilized by other mobility users. It’s a supply-demand equilibrium. The more infrastructure you supply, then more demand for that. That’s why road widening and flyovers do not work as they bring more personal vehicles. We need to shift it in favour of a more 
sustainable system.” 

However, he acknowledges that there are issues with the bus lanes. The 22-km bus lane on Outer Ring Road (ORR) was the first initiative to promote mass public transport in the city. “Flexible bollards for the bus lane are required when a bus breaks down or an ambulance requires the lane,” Ashish said.This year until August 1, 4,834 cases were registered for vehicles riding on footpath. In the same time frame, 93 pedestrians and two cyclists were killed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru cycling
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp