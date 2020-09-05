Wheels of cycling district plan finally set in motion

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru all set to get its very own cycling district with colour-coded lanes and tracks, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) board is now in the process of forming an active mobility committee which will look into walkability and cycling in the city. “It’s a technical committee on active mobility,” said DULT Commissioner V Manjula.The board is still in the process of inviting private parties, government officials and experts to be a part of the committee.

DULT is also planning to create cycling districts across the city in a phased manner. The cycling district will span across 25 yards along the Outer Ring Road and will cover paths near Old Airport Road, KR Puram, Indiranagar and Koramangala.Also, there will be five colour-coded lanes, i.e., orange, purple, red, green and blue. The purple line will be used for cycling to work, to schools the red line, for recreation the green route, and orange for transit lanes. Blue will be dedicated for shopping trails.

Asked about the necessity of pedestrian and cycle infrastructure in the city and its scope, Dr Ashish Verma, mobility expert who will be part of the committee, told TNIE, “It’s a complex relationship between the necessity of infrastructure and space. Today, we see many vehicles and road space. But tomorrow if we have fewer vehicles, the same space can be utilized by other mobility users. It’s a supply-demand equilibrium. The more infrastructure you supply, then more demand for that. That’s why road widening and flyovers do not work as they bring more personal vehicles. We need to shift it in favour of a more

sustainable system.”

However, he acknowledges that there are issues with the bus lanes. The 22-km bus lane on Outer Ring Road (ORR) was the first initiative to promote mass public transport in the city. “Flexible bollards for the bus lane are required when a bus breaks down or an ambulance requires the lane,” Ashish said.This year until August 1, 4,834 cases were registered for vehicles riding on footpath. In the same time frame, 93 pedestrians and two cyclists were killed.