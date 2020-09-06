STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

120 acres of Anekal forest land worth Rs 800 crore recovered

The department moved to recover the lands after the High Court vacated the stay last year on a slew of writ petitions filed by encroachers.

Published: 06th September 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

A parcel of the encroached land that was recovered by the government

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the past 20 days, it has been hectic for the forest officials as they have started recovering encroached forest land in the Anekal Range. Till now, the Karnataka Forest Department has recovered a whopping 120 acres, worth Rs 700-800 crore, on the fringes of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP).

The department moved to recover the lands after the High Court vacated the stay last year on a slew of writ petitions filed by encroachers. Forest officials said 180 acres had been encroached upon in Bhootanahalli Minor Forests (MF) to form a sprawling ‘Athithi Layout’ with about 300 sites sold to people under the garb of it being a revenue land.

Another 60 acres in this illegal layout still remain to be recovered. These forest lands were encroached upon by the owner of a college, a corporator, realtors, one retired DSP, land developers and politicians. Each of them had encroached upon about 10-20 acres.

Overcoming all political pressures and threats, the department started the process of recovery on August 17 and is still at it. The recovery process started under the directions of Chief Conservator of Forests  Gokul, DCF Anthony Mariappa and ACF G Venkatesh. 

150 acres of Bannerghatta forest land still with farmers

A lot of preparation went into it in the last three months involving proper documentation and study of all required legal proceedings by Range Forest Officer (RFO) S R Krishna. DRFOs Shiv Shankar and Balakrishna in Anekal Range and other staff were part of the recovery team. Speaking to The New Sunday Express, RFO Krishna said, “Three ranges – Kaggalipura, Bannerghatta and K R Puram -- with a staff of 100-150 have worked day and night to recover lands in Bhootanahalli.  

They have worked every day withstanding all pressures and we did not take the help of the police. Another 60 acres need to be recovered.” The Bhootanahalli Minor Forests comprising 180 acres is part of Survey No. 67 and was completely encroached before 2006. During 2006-07, 86 forest offences cases were filed in the high court while 21 people went to the high court and filed a writ plea and another 17 in the Anekal JMFC.

Only two cases of 4 acres each went in favour of people while the rest in the forest department’s favour. So, with the vacation of the stay on Bhootanahalli MF, the department moved to recover the lands. However, litigation continues with respect to another 150 acres, still under the control of farmers.
The total area of Survey No. 67 is 539 acres and the department had in its custody only 118 acres. And the process to recover this big chunk of forest land has been going on for decades.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bannerghatta National Park
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp