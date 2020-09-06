STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After 25 years, Whitefield line quadrupling

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first physical structure in connection with the rail line quadrupling project between Bengaluru Cantonment and Whitefield has finally come up – a 200 metre retaining wall between Baiyappanahalli and Bengaluru Cantonment stations. The project, sanctioned in 1995-96 by the Railway Board, is finally getting off the ground.

The Rs 493-crore project aims at increasing the two existing tracks along the 25-km route to four lanes so that more trains can run. For over two decades, there has been a huge demand from the IT crowd to increase rail connectivity along this route with stoppages at Hoodi Halt, K R Puram, Baiyappanahalli, and Whitefield, for better connectivity to their offices en route.

Chief Engineer (West) Constructions of SWR RK Singh, told TNSE, “The stretch between Baiyyappanahalli and Cantonment runs 6.5 km. We have completed 200 metres recently and work is on at a fast pace. We have a deadline of March 2022.”The entire stretch from Cantonment to Whitefield will be ready by December 2022.

“Work will begin there and both works will go on simultaneously. We need to put in place over 50 bridges,” the Singh said.  Contractor P J Baby will be getting the retaining walls, earthing and other works done. “Tenders need to be called for platforms and station construction. A separate suburban terminal is also coming up at Cantonment,” he added.  

Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyammanavar said the quadrupling project and the automatic signalling project will be a boon for rail commuters. “Punctuality of trains would improve. More trains can be run along the Bengaluru-Chennai route. There is only one level crossing near Baiyappanahalli station which needs to be removed. When that is done, it will be free traffic flow between Cantonment and Whitefield,” he said.

