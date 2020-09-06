STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mayor inspects smart parking, bus priority lane

Mayor M Goutham Kumar and BBMP officials inspected the ongoing smart parking zone and bus priority lane works in Central Bengaluru on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mayor M Goutham Kumar and BBMP officials inspected the ongoing smart parking zone and bus priority lane works in Central Bengaluru on Saturday. The Mayor visited Vittal Mallya Road and the Lowri Junction-Central Silk Board stretch.

“In all, 85 areas were identified for smart parking zones. So far, one is completed on Kasturba Road and more are coming up on Vittal Mallya Hospital Road, MG Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road, Church Street and Cunningham Road,” Kumar added.

The BBMP aims to earn Rs 31.60 crore from parking fees. The Palike is working with the traffic police department to create bus priority lanes on 12 roads. A bus priority lane has been created on the Lowri Junction-Central Silk Board stretch, at an investment of Rs 15 crore. The Mayor said, more funds will be allocated to decongest the city. 

