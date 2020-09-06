Residents cry foul over Hebbal Lake encroachments

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hebbal Lake encroachments have been getting on the nerves of residents of the area with 3-5 garages already being put up in the buffer zone. The city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had ordered that encroachments be removed to which the encroachers had also agreed.

However, residents are crying foul as the encroachers continue to remain despite the order. Kishore Alwa, a resident, he said that the encroachers have been calling the land as “their own land.”Another resident, Venugopal Shetty, had written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to look into the issue.

“The Hebbal Lake is the gateway to Bengaluru for visitors, and we request that this eyesore be removed,” he said, adding that despite repeated reminders to officials, no action has been taken so far.Mohan Krishna, chief engineer (lakes), told TNIE that the lake is under the purview of the Forest department.

“We have issued a notice so as to investigate the issue, and will find out if there is any violation. By Tuesday, we will be able to get all the details and then issue a notice to the encroachers in case of any violation,” he said.