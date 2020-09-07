STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru boy is 7th SSLC topper after revaluation

Amogh, a resident of Malleswaram, pointed out that when the results were announced, he had scored 624/625 and was quite happy with it.

Published: 07th September 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Amogh G K

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   A student of Vidya Vardhaka Sangha Sardar Patel High School in the city, who had missed out on cent per cent marks in the recent SSLC exams, has now joined the six other toppers after revaluation. When the SSLC results were announced, 11 students had missed the 100% by one mark.

Amogh G K from Bengaluru opted for revaluation and has now become the seventh student in the state to score a 625/625 marks. Speaking to TNIE, Amogh, a resident of Malleswaram, pointed out that when the results were announced, he had scored 624/625 and was quite happy with it.

The one mark he had lost out was in the Kannada language paper and it was his Kannada teacher who advised him to apply for revaluation as he was confident that Amogh would have got full marks. “My teacher called me and asked how I lost out on one mark in Kannada when I had done well in all other subjects. I told her that I was unsure what mistake I had made.

She told me that I should go for revaluation and that she was confident I would have scored full marks. Her confidence pushed me to go for revaluation,” said Amogh. He said he got a scanned copy of his answer sheet and saw that he was given only three marks for a four-marks question though he had answered it correctly. “The evaluator had given me three marks.

I applied for revaluation on August 20 and the result came out on September 5, where I got full marks in Kannada, taking my total marks to 625/625. I am glad that I listened to my teacher. It feels great to be a topper of the state,” he said. Amogh said that he had got a seat at RV PU College and he wishes to become a professor in future. “I wish to get into the teaching field. My mother is a professor herself and I am inspired by her. Sanskirt and science subjects are my interests,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SSLC exams Karnataka Bengaluru Amogh G K
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp