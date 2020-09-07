Bengaluru boy is 7th SSLC topper after revaluation

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A student of Vidya Vardhaka Sangha Sardar Patel High School in the city, who had missed out on cent per cent marks in the recent SSLC exams, has now joined the six other toppers after revaluation. When the SSLC results were announced, 11 students had missed the 100% by one mark.

Amogh G K from Bengaluru opted for revaluation and has now become the seventh student in the state to score a 625/625 marks. Speaking to TNIE, Amogh, a resident of Malleswaram, pointed out that when the results were announced, he had scored 624/625 and was quite happy with it.

The one mark he had lost out was in the Kannada language paper and it was his Kannada teacher who advised him to apply for revaluation as he was confident that Amogh would have got full marks. “My teacher called me and asked how I lost out on one mark in Kannada when I had done well in all other subjects. I told her that I was unsure what mistake I had made.

She told me that I should go for revaluation and that she was confident I would have scored full marks. Her confidence pushed me to go for revaluation,” said Amogh. He said he got a scanned copy of his answer sheet and saw that he was given only three marks for a four-marks question though he had answered it correctly. “The evaluator had given me three marks.

I applied for revaluation on August 20 and the result came out on September 5, where I got full marks in Kannada, taking my total marks to 625/625. I am glad that I listened to my teacher. It feels great to be a topper of the state,” he said. Amogh said that he had got a seat at RV PU College and he wishes to become a professor in future. “I wish to get into the teaching field. My mother is a professor herself and I am inspired by her. Sanskirt and science subjects are my interests,” he added.