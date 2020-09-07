Brace for another wave of Rainbow Six Siege  

Anusha Ganapathi By

BENGALURU: Rainbow Six Siege is not one of the games I normally review – because this game is not one that you can download on a whim and forget about after a few hours of gameplay. No. R6S takes itself very seriously. It shoots a bullet into the air and demands your attention. R6S is a grandchild of Counter Strike and Call of Duty. Team Fortress and Overwatch would like to call themselves its cousins. R6S got the best genes of the lot. R6S is one of those generational games – the kind that you spend hundreds of hours playing, and still just be only kind of good at it.

I normally associate real-time strategy games with bad graphics as games that are typically difficult to master. R6S invalidated this theory within the first 10 seconds of playing it. The game is built to make you fail, but still somehow love it. There are multiple situations possible in matches (hostage protection, bomb defusal –the usual). However, there are no in-game mini-maps. This makes the situations several times harder than they are usually.

To compensate, R6S provides several attack and defence operators; each having nuanced gadgets and strengths. It’s quite satisfying to use these gadgets, even if you don’t do them right. There is almost always a close equivalent in strengths in the opposing team. While it is necessary to strategise and form the right team balance and master all the different operators’ techniques -- you also need to be incredibly fast.

You could do it all perfectly – barricade and reinforce doors, scan enemy cameras – and still lose in a matter of seconds, if you don’t take a peek at your enemies’ cards. It is a multi-dimensional rock-paper-scissors game, but the advantage lies in beyond just strategising. It has been half a decade since this online multiplayer game released, and it has gone through several iterative seasons.

Now is a good time to restart playing R6S for a lot of reasons. To start with, it is free on Ubisoft for a week, the Epic games store, and even the Steam store has a sale! A new wave of amateur players are flooding the servers, and the time is ripe to get ahead. Also, Sam Fisher from the Splinter Cell series is set to arrive as a new operator, loaded with some interesting gadgets. I didn’t see even one rainbow, let alone six, so I rate this game six out of seven colours.

