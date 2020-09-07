Bull creates panic, injures 2 before choking to death in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was panic at Annasandrapalya on Saturday when a bull went on the rampage, charged at two men and severely injured them. The animal choked to death eventually when people tied it to a tree and the noose tightened when it tried to extricate itself. The incident, in the HAL police station limits, was recorded by onlookers.

The injured are identified as Gurappa (38), a mason, and Selvaraj (48), an employee in a brick factory. They were rushed to a private hospital and surgery was done on Sunday and they are recovering, the police said. Based on a complaint by Selvaraj’s family, the police have registered a case.

The incident took place around afternoon. It all started with a dog biting the bull. Unable to bear the pain, the bull started running on the main road, damaging shops on its way. When the crowd tried to chase it away, it went charging at the two men.

They fell down and it attacked them, according to a senior police officer. Sampath Kumar, an eye witness, said that the onlookers who were video recording the incident tried to chase the bull away by throwing bamboo sticks and plastic pipes at it. After a few attempts, they managed to control it and tied its legs and neck with a rope.

The bull, which tried to escape by pulling at the rope for more than an hour, choked to death. The people then alerted the HAL police who inspected the spot. The police are gathering information to see if someone owned the bull and later abandoned it. It is said the bull would roam around the locality.