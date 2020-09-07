STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bull creates panic, injures 2 before choking to death in Bengaluru

There was panic at Annasandrapalya on Saturday when a  bull went on the rampage, charged at two men and severely injured them. 

Published: 07th September 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

It all started with a dog biting the bull.

It all started with a dog biting the bull.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  There was panic at Annasandrapalya on Saturday when a  bull went on the rampage, charged at two men and severely injured them. The animal choked to death eventually when people tied it to a tree and the noose tightened when it tried to extricate itself. The incident, in the HAL police station limits, was recorded by onlookers.

The injured are identified as Gurappa (38), a mason, and Selvaraj (48), an employee in a brick factory. They were rushed to a private hospital and surgery was done on Sunday and they are recovering, the police said. Based on a complaint by Selvaraj’s family, the police have registered a case.  

The incident took place around afternoon. It all started with a dog biting the bull.  Unable to bear the pain, the bull started running on the main road, damaging shops on its way. When the crowd tried to chase it away, it went charging at the two men. 

They fell down and it attacked them, according to a senior police officer. Sampath Kumar, an eye witness, said that the onlookers who were video recording the incident tried to chase the bull away by throwing bamboo sticks and plastic pipes at it. After a few attempts, they managed to control it and tied its legs and neck with a rope. 

The bull, which tried to escape by pulling at the rope for more than an hour, choked to death. The people then alerted the HAL police who inspected the spot. The police are gathering information to see if someone owned the bull and later abandoned it. It is said the bull would roam around the locality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Annasandrapalya bengaluru bull
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp