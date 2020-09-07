Playing a part  

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last couple of months, water colour artist and now curator Sarbani Chatterjee has been receiving several calls and texts from artists struggling to make ends meet. “Many of them tell me they don’t have money for day-to-day expenses. The pandemic has really hit them hard,” she says. Which is why Chatterjee, who runs Onkkon Art Studio in the city, decided to organise UtsavKala 2020, a platform for establishing artists, on their website.

The virtual show, which goes on till Oct. 3, 23 artists working with varied styles and media, each bringing five artworks for the exhibition. While Chatterjee would have ideally liked to have organised a live show at, probably, Chitrakala Parishath, the pandemic demanded otherwise. “My observation about the city’s art scene has been that although there is a lot of talent, there’s something lacking.

My attempt is to put out the work of artists who are in real need to expose their work,” she says. “For instance, the strokes and styles in participating artist Ayan Das’ work are really thought-provoking. I want more people to see these kinds of works. I have handpicked each of the artists who will be participating,” she says.

The only established artist to be participating is Dipak Kundu, who, through his works, tries to explore the concepts of psychoanalysis as theorised by Sigmund Freud. “His participation was a request from my end. I felt that his support will help the establishing artists,” she says.

The works, which vary in size and media, are priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 1 crore. Discussing the pricing of Rs 1 crore for Dinesh Agarwal’s 86x68 sq.inch abstract work, Chatterjee says, “The artist felt his hard work justified the pricing.” Twenty per cent from each artist’s work will go towards struggling artists.

“My next show will feature the works of those struggling artists who have benefitted from the contribution. At this point they need money to even buy basics for their work,” says Chatterjee, whose art journey had a humble beginning. It was an exhibition at Chitrakala Parishath held in September last year, comprising 30 women artists, which got her career going in the city. “The idea of an online fine art exhibition grew from the onset of the pandemic. I believe in the silver lining, and hope that this exhibition will give much-needed artistic relief,” she says.