STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ragini Dwivedi not member of party, says Karnataka BJP

Pictures of the actor campaigning circulated on social media even as the party distanced itself from her

Published: 07th September 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ragini Dwivedi campaining during the KR Pet bypolls in December 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The State unit of the BJP said on Sunday that Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, arrested in a drug case, is not a member of the party. The party issued a statement after videos of the actor campaigning for the party during the 2019 bypolls went viral, saying that she was not asked to campaign. “We disown Ragini Dwivedi. Hundreds of celebrities from different walks of life campaigned for the BJP ‘voluntarily’ during the 2019 by-elections.

Ragini Dwivedi may have been one among them,” said a statement from Capt Ganesh Karnik, BJP spokesperson. He said the BJP was not answerable or accountable for Ragini’s activities in personal and professional life.

When TNIE asked if the party had approached the actor for campaigning, Capt Ganesh Karnik said, “In my knowledge, the party did not approach Ragini Dwivedi or hire her as a star campaigner for the 2019 bypolls. No contracts were made or money paid for her to campaign for the BJP.

Many people campaigned for the party voluntarily and she did too. We do not deny that she campaigned for the BJP but she is not a member of the party. Irrespective of whether she is a member or not or has worked for the party or not, action will be taken against anyone involved in the drugs racket.”

Lawyer files for regular bail
Bengaluru: Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi’s advocates have approached the courts for bail after she was arrested on Friday evening by the Central Crime Branch. Earlier, Dwivedi had sought anticipatory bail, and the petition was in court at the time of her arrest. Her advocates have now sought regular bail before the City Civil & Sessions Court, which is yet to take it up. CCB sources said the police are preparing to request the court to extend the police custody of the accused actress, which will end on Monday

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ragini Dwivedi Karnataka BJP Drugs case
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp