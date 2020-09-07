Ragini Dwivedi not member of party, says Karnataka BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State unit of the BJP said on Sunday that Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, arrested in a drug case, is not a member of the party. The party issued a statement after videos of the actor campaigning for the party during the 2019 bypolls went viral, saying that she was not asked to campaign. “We disown Ragini Dwivedi. Hundreds of celebrities from different walks of life campaigned for the BJP ‘voluntarily’ during the 2019 by-elections.

Ragini Dwivedi may have been one among them,” said a statement from Capt Ganesh Karnik, BJP spokesperson. He said the BJP was not answerable or accountable for Ragini’s activities in personal and professional life.

When TNIE asked if the party had approached the actor for campaigning, Capt Ganesh Karnik said, “In my knowledge, the party did not approach Ragini Dwivedi or hire her as a star campaigner for the 2019 bypolls. No contracts were made or money paid for her to campaign for the BJP.

Many people campaigned for the party voluntarily and she did too. We do not deny that she campaigned for the BJP but she is not a member of the party. Irrespective of whether she is a member or not or has worked for the party or not, action will be taken against anyone involved in the drugs racket.”

Lawyer files for regular bail

Bengaluru: Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi’s advocates have approached the courts for bail after she was arrested on Friday evening by the Central Crime Branch. Earlier, Dwivedi had sought anticipatory bail, and the petition was in court at the time of her arrest. Her advocates have now sought regular bail before the City Civil & Sessions Court, which is yet to take it up. CCB sources said the police are preparing to request the court to extend the police custody of the accused actress, which will end on Monday