Covid eyesore: More than 80% cataract surgeries put off 

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ophthalmologists in Bengaluru say they have seen around 80 per cent of cataract surgeries being postponed during the pandemic, leading to severe complications and even blindness. Many senior citizens have been postponing advanced cataract surgeries due to fear of contracting the virus.One example is that of a 73-year-old woman who postponed her surgery that was originally scheduled for December 2019. The next date fixed for the surgery was March 2020, but due to Covid, she decided not to go ahead with it. Even during the unlock phase, when elective surgeries were being allowed, fear kept her away from the hospital. Her condition deteriorated, and her eyes turned opaque. Unable to see, the woman tripped at home and suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Dr Shalini Shetty, senior consultant ophthalmologist, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, said, “We don’t know how this patient was managing while being completely blind. Fear of catching Covid made her postpone her surgery over and over. Advanced surgeries like these need to be conducted, it only takes two hours.”

Dr Shetty added, “More than 70 per cent of cataract surgeries have been postponed. There have been cases where cataract surgeries have been put off, leading to increased pressure on the eyes and subsequent blindness. Another condition we are seeing is diabetic retinopathy, a major cause of blindness”Another ophthalmologist, Dr Shravani, with Ace Suhas Hospital, said that around 80-90 per cent of cataract surgeries have been postponed.

“There are a lot of complications resulting from eye surgeries being delayed. Direct complications include retinal artery occlusion and glaucoma, which, though rare, are being reported now. These complications can get severe, causing blindness.”Talking about the importance of timely surgeries and consultations, Dr Ashwin Santosh Shetty, consultant, Ophthalmology, Aster CMI Hospital, said even if patients are anxious to come for operations, they should go for check-ups so that complications can be avoided.