FIR filed against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for attacking actress

The HSR Layout police have registered an FIR against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for allegedly attacking and abusing film actress Samyuktha Hegde at Agara Lake Park on Friday.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 03:07 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HSR Layout police have registered an FIR against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for allegedly attacking and abusing film actress Samyuktha Hegde at Agara Lake Park on Friday. Meanwhile, Reddy has apologised to the actress and her friends.Police said that the FIR was registered against Kavitha Reddy, Anil Reddy and others, based on a complaint filed by Hegde on Saturday. 

“She stated in the complaint that she and two of her friends had gone to the Agara Lake Park on Friday evening and were exercising. Meanwhile, Kavitha Reddy picked a quarrel with them and assaulted them. About 30 people gathered and one Anil Reddy asked her to remove her clothes. We have taken up a case and are investigating,” the police said.

While Hegde had accused Kavitha Reddy of ‘moral policing,’ the Congress leader said that she was always against moral policing and it all started as Hegde and her friends were playing music and dancing in the park, and abused a guard, who questioned them. Reddy tweeted, “I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realise that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen and progressive woman, I own up to and sincerely apologise to Samyuktha Hegde and her Friends!”

