Hebbal STP may start operations by December

The Irrigation Department has already put in place pumphouses and the network required to transport the water to the three districts.

Published: 08th September 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage treatment plant

For representational purpose. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rs 250-crore Hebbal Sewage Treatment Plant, which aims to supply 100 million litres of treated water per day to Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts, is expected to be ready by December. Once completed, it is expected to help in recharge groundwater.The STP grabbed headlines on July 16, 2019, when the scaffolding collapsed, killing three engineers and injuring 16 workers. BWSSB Chairman S Jayaram told TNIE that the STP may begin by December.

Waste Water Management Chief Engineer V Gangadhar said that 78 per cent of the work has been completed by the contractor Environ Tech. Sewage water discharged at the Hebbal area will be given secondary treatment at the STP and then piped to Chikkaballapur, he said.Raveendranath, Assistant Executive Engineer and in-charge of Hebbal-Nagawara project in the Minor Irrigation Department, said that the recharging of groundwater will revive the borewells in the three districts. 

The Irrigation Department has already put in place pumphouses and the network required to transport the water to the three districts. “A total of 210 MLD is taken from Bengaluru to recharge the groundwater. Forty MLD are already being transported from Hennur and 20 MLD from Horamavu. When the Hebbal STP is ready, it will help the districts get another 100 MLD,” he said.

An old STP in Hebbal, which has a 50 MLD capacity, is being refurbished. “It will be stopped completely to upgrade it,” he added.The Irrigation Department has installed five pumphouses to facilitate the transmission. “The secondary treated water will be sent from Hebbal to Hennur, then pumped to Bagalur and then to Chikaballapur,” Raveendranath said.

Sewage Treatment Plant Hebbal Bengaluru
