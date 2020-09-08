STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mismatch in father’s name, 83-year-old made to run around for pension

Published: 08th September 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Narayana Rao is solely dependent on his old age pension

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: 83-year-old Narayana Rao has been running from pillar to post since June 2019 just to get his monthly pension of Rs 1,000. Rao did construction labour and odd jobs for a livelihood, but is unable to do so now due to his age. He stays at a tiny house in Kanakanagar of Govindarajanagar assembly constituency, constructed by the Slum Board. Other than that, he has no other property. Since 2010, he has been getting oldage pension.

But in 2019, aged pensioners were asked to link their pension with Aadhaar. That’s when the problem began. “I have the Pensioner ID card. My father’s name is Gopal Rao which is mentioned in my Aadhaar card. But the Pensioner card has a different name. I don’t know who did that. There is a mismatch of my father’s name in Aadhaar and Pensioner cards.

The post office where I draw my money is not allowing me to draw it now,’’ he said. Rao got his Pensioner card through an agent in 2010, who is not traceable now. After approaching the postal department several times, he is now making trips to the North Tahsildar’s office. That’s when he met activist Kalidasa Reddy who approached The New Indian Express. “Rao has no income.

Money is credited to his postal account till June 2020. But he is not able to draw the money. A letter had been given to the authorities, but this error has not been rectified. At home, he is ignored. He has breakfast, lunch and dinner at an Indira Canteen. He borrows from neighbours and spends part of the money on food,” Reddy said. Housing Minister and Govindarajanagar MLA V Somanna, assured that he will it sort out the issue.

Comments

