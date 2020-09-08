STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social distancing norms go out of KSRTC bus windows

The state government has not received any communication from them.

08th September 2020

However, masks are still mandatory in buses | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said that the Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) and other RTCs have withdrawn social distancing norms in buses.  He said, “The public does not follow social distancing norms anymore. Be it a two-wheeler, three-wheeler or flights, there are no restrictions. When this is the case, there is no meaning in restricting the number of passengers in buses.” However, masks are still mandatory in buses, he said. 

“Though buses are plying on many routes in the state, they are run on the basis of demand. Bus services between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have resumed, while we have written to the authorities of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Puducherry seeking to restart inter-state services. The state government has not received any communication from them. I will speak to my counterparts in those states in this regard soon. The government has not written to Maharashtra yet in this regard,” he said.

“The transport department has incurred losses of Rs 2.5 crore every day. Despite that, KSRTC paid its staffers with government aid,” he added. On the possibilities of the next Cabinet expansion or reshuffle, Savadi said, “It’s the CM’s prerogative. He might do so before or after the Legislative sessions and after holding discussions with the party high command.” 

