We are committed to develop Bengaluru: BSY

The administration had been focusing on the Covid-19 pandemic, and urged people to keep the city clean. 

Published: 08th September 2020 05:40 AM

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday inaugurated an e-library, Jnanasoudha, and a competitive examination centre named after Padma Bhushan Dr Shivakumar Mahaswamy in Moodalapalya, ward 127. He said the government is committed to developing the city.

“Bengaluru is a global city and people from across the globe visit it. Various schemes and projects to develop the city will be launched in the next two months,” he said. The administration had been focusing on the Covid-19 pandemic, and urged people to keep the city clean. 

The examination centre was constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore under the Nagarothana scheme, on 5,023 sqkm, and has a garden designed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, with a gym, kids’ play area, meeting halls, corporator’s office, a yoga centre, three badminton courts and parking facility. 

Flyover launch today
The CM, along with BJP MLAs, MPs and councillors, will inaugurate the Yelahanka flyover, near Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road, on Tuesday, which is to be named after Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar.

Comments

