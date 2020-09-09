STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP Council meet turns ugly over polls

The second-last Council meeting of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) held on Tuesday, saw heated debates on whether the elections should be held or not.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second-last Council meeting of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) held on Tuesday, saw heated debates on whether the elections should be held or not. Some agitated councilors verbally abused each other and even came close to blows. The Congress councilors blamed the state government, BJP councilors, the Mayor, and BBMP for not taking interest in getting the elections held. The council was also divided over the formation of administrative committees to take the role of the Council, after their term comes to an end on September 10.

However, they were on the same page when it came to approaching the government to demand an extension of the Council’s tenure as the dates for corporation elections were not yet announced by the state election commission. The idea of extension was on the lines of West Bengal, where the government extended the municipality’s tenure and also called for the formation of administrative committee. Leader of the Opposition in the Council, Abdul Wajid, said the BJP was doing everything possible to continue in power including forming an administrative committee.

BJP Councilor Padmanabha Reddy quoted the High Court and Supreme Court orders on directing the government to ensure that elections are held per schedule within the stipulated time. He said the 74th amendment of the Constitution is superior to the KMC Act which states that administrative committees should be formed. He added that it was not the government’s fault in not holding elections, but the election commission’s, for not announcing the dates. 

Mayor M Goutham Kumar said the the government was yet to take a decision as it was engaged in handling Covid cases and the safety of people. He government was not against holding polls. 
However, since a unanimous decision could not be taken, the council was put off for Wednesday, which will be the last BBMP council session for this tenure.

Comments

