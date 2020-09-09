Being politically correct: From wisdom to weapon

Utthara Kumari B By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Should a ‘gossip’ be henceforth called an oral research and evaluation executive? It looks like this is where we are heading to if we see everything through the ‘politically correct’ lens.This brings us to being politically correct, or PC for short. What is “political correctness”? I find the term somewhat confusing. A little research showed me that the term first appeared in the Marxist-Leninist vocabulary following the Russian Revolution of 1917. The Oxford dictionary defines political correctness as the principle of avoiding language and behaviour that may offend particular groups of people.

So, it is no longer appropriate to use terms which denote gender or marital status like husband/ wife. And ‘partner’ is in. Also, you can’t ask a stranger where he/she is from because that’s ‘microaggression’. And ‘manhole’ is now referred to as a ‘utility’ or ‘maintenance’ hole.In the name of not giving offence to some groups, you call a maid a domestic help and a housewife a domestic engineer! Does change in nomenclature change their status or improve their quality of life? Over to PC police.

In the times of social media, do we have to watch every word we key in? Is it because of the snowflake generation? When did we become so ultra sensitive?

Just like the left, the right has their own version of PC known as ‘patriotic correctness’. Is ‘being PC’ good or not?This is not a new phenomenon.

Once upon a time, a fairytale was given a ‘twist’ where it was claimed that Little Red Riding Hood ‘did not’ have wine in her basket of goodies for Grandma. The publishers of course gave an explanation --- that children didn’t need to be exposed to the use of alcohol.There are many examples. Agatha Christie’s murder mystery got its new name –And Then There Were None — because someone felt that the original title had a racist slur.

Imagine Dennis The Menace being turned into a polite kid and Huckleberry Finn getting whitewashed... for similar reasons.Of late, I have been seeing ‘committed suicide’ being referred to as ‘died by suicide’. Though it is grammatically wrong, I found that I had to update my health vocab. Mental health experts suggest that we use terminology which doesn’t stigmatise people when referring to suicide. They feel “committed suicide” suggests an almost criminal intent.

I understand that we are trying to be a more sensitive society. And where health issues are concerned, it perhaps makes sense.PC is ok if it helps under-protected groups, the problem is overzealous friends, foes and decision makers may take it to extremes. For instance, the Congressional cafeterias renaming ‘French fries’ as ‘Freedom fries’ because France did not join the Iraq invasion.

Where do we draw the line of control when it comes to banning books and movies that are considered offensive? Is the cancel culture going too far? You only have to be on social media to realise this. I always wonder if my comments will come across as insensitive or racist or disrespectful.So do we call a thief a wealth relocation expert?! Or a lift operator, a vertical movement executive?

Today, the world has become so sensitive that I am always afraid that soon I won’t be able to make fun of myself without offending someone!