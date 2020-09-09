STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Chess coach reaches out to public for treatment funds 

Chess, to Durgesh K, was his life and livelihood.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Durgesh K (right) with Sanjana Raghunath 

Durgesh K (right) with Sanjana Raghunath 

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chess, to Durgesh K, was his life and livelihood. But now at Sakra World Hospital after a brain haemorrhage, his family wonders the road ahead. He  has coached several budding chess players including Sanjana Raghunath and Komal Srivatsav Sajja. But now the right side of Durgesh’s body has been paralysed. Doctors have said recovery – which includes neurological rehabilitation, physiotherapy, psychological support to name a few – could take at least a year.

“His life revolved around chess. We were middle school students in the early ’90s when he got acquainted with the game through our neighbours in Chamrajpet,” says Rajeshwari, his sister. “His life revolved around the mind game, so we are just wondering how things will pan out,” she adds.

After almost a month in the ICU, Durgesh came out on September 5 and is now undergoing neuro-rehabilitation. “Doctors have said that his right side of the brain and body have been affected. That will affect his memory and recognition powers too. He opened his left eye recently, but was not able to tell anything,” she says. 

On August 3, Durgesh was at his laptop when he suddenly collapsed. His elderly father called up Rajeshwari, who lives in the vicinity, to rush him to hospital. With hospitals full, they had to wait until the next morning before he was admitted to Trustwell Hospitals on JC Road. Incidentally, one of the parents of his students, who works at the hospital, upon hearing about the news, accommodated him in the facility. During post-operative care, Durgesh tested Covid-19 positive.

His recovery is a long process and as of August 30, he had been billed over `14 lakh with his insurance cover being `10 lakh. “We are facing issues with insurance too. We somehow managed to pay the bill but we’ve reached a point where we still need to raise funds. We’ve decided to crowd-fund on Ketto and so far, we have raised `7.24 lakh,” she says, adding that they are hoping to raise a total of `10 lakh. “We don’t know how long this will go and cannot estimate a cost at this stage,” she says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp