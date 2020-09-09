STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Covid positive’ woman in Bengaluru goes missing after ambulance picks her up

But the next day, two men came in an ambulance, saying my sister-in-law was Covid-positive and she had to be shifted to Prashanth Hospital.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old resident of Bommanahalli, Sangeetha (name changed), who had allegedly given her samples to a door-to-door testing team from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike, has gone missing for the last four days after she was picked up by an ambulance, stating that she was Covid-positive. Sangeetha’s brother-in-law Vikas said that on September 3 afternoon, four people in PPE came to their house saying they were conducting Covid testing. “They took samples of our family members and also the neighbourhood.

But the next day, two men came in an ambulance, saying my sister-in-law was Covid-positive and she had to be shifted to Prashanth Hospital. They didn’t allow her to take her phone, saying it was not allowed inside the hospital. They asked me and my brother-in-law to come to the hospital later,” he said. But when they went to the hospital, they were told that there was no patient named Sangeetha.

“We called the BBMP helpline, who told us that no door-to-door testing was commissioned by the Palike in our area, and that there was no positive patient named Sangeetha.  It has been four days and my sister-in-law is still missing” Vikas said.  

Sangeetha’s husband filed a complaint at the Bommanhalli police station. “The woman hasn’t been found and we are still investigating,” a police officer said. A BBMP official from Bommanahalli zone said, “The ambulance is not from BBMP nor was any test conducted from our end.

We don’t do swab testing or shift a patient in an ambulance without sending an SMS to the patient, giving details of the ambulance driver, phone number etc. More so if a woman is involved. All our ambulances are fitted with GPS and we track them end to end. The moment a patient is picked up, the ambulance staff click a picture and send it to the control room. We are also following up with the police and so far, we know that it was a private ambulance.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Covid-positive BBMP COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp