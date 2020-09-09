STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New act in making

Over time, Bangalore Little Theatre (BLT) has been getting many requests from people wishing to be a part of their productions.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over time, Bangalore Little Theatre (BLT) has been getting many requests from people wishing to be a part of their productions. But with a limited number of 5-6 plays a year, there was no way for the theatre group to cater to this request. For the past month-and-a-half, however, they have been mulling over a monthly event series that could give people a platform to express themselves. The result? The Monologue Circle. 

Open to 10 participants on the third Sunday every month, the first edition kicks off on Sept. 20. “Every edition will have a theme and participants can either write an original piece or present an existing one,” says Murtuza Khetty, a member of BLT.  The first edition carries the theme of freedom and looks to explore questions like: How do you describe freedom in this new world? Where do you draw the line of social responsibility and personal freedom? 

Khetty adds, “We thought this would be appropriate given the whole coronavirus situation. Besides getting a platform to perform, participants can also get peer feedback on their performance. Since we will upload clips of their performances on our YouTube channel, it also provides a chance to get more exposure.” Explaining the reason behind choosing this particular tool, Khetty says monologues, as opposed to dialogues, are a complete piece in itself and rely on no other external person or co-actor for its delivery.

With everyone confined to their homes these days, the format can be easier to try out than a dialogue between two actors. “More importantly, they can offer a lot in terms of speech and performance as well. You may not remember all plays but you will remember something like, ‘To be, or not to be, that is the question’,” says Khetty. 
Last date to register is Sept. 15. For details, check BLT’s website

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp