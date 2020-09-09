Realtor Embassy Group to invest in Namma Metro's Bettahalasuru station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Real estate developer Embassy Group will invest Rs 140 crore in the proposed Bettahalasuru Metro Station, on the Outer Ring Road-Airport Metro line.On Tuesday, an MoU was inked by Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group, and Ajay Seth, Managing Director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said an official release.

The station will be located between Bagalur Cross and Trumpet Junction at Bettahalasuru. It will be part of BMRCL’s proposed airport line from Central Silk Board to Hebbal via KR Puram, and on NH-44 up to Trumpet Junction, connecting Kempegowda International Airport to the city. The MoU states an initial concession period of 30 years from the date of commencement of commercial operations, the release added.

As part of the MoU, Embassy Group holds complete authority to carry out interior design, fittings and build other facilities at the station in consultation with BMRCL, with an investment of approximately Rs 7 crore. The company is entitled to utilise 1,000 sqft of wall space in the station premises for branding and advertising, and an exclusive 3,000 sqft area for commercial development, like retail stores, food, beverage and other kiosks.

This station gains importance as North Bangalore is evolving as the city’s new business district, Seth said. “This area sees thousands of people travelling daily to work and the airport. Considering the traffic situation in parts of the city, we expect this new route to ease traffic woes and provide an alternative mobility solution.”Embassy Group’s investment in the city’s infrastructure now touches Rs 450 crore, the release said. Virwani noted that Bettahalasuru Station will ease traffic on the ORR leading to KIA. “We are happy to associate with BMRCL for this second project,” Virwani said.

PPP model for ORR-Airport Metro segment

BMRCL and Bangalore International Airport Ltd signed an MoU on Tuesday to develop a 4.95km stretch of the 56km Outer Ring Road-Airport Metro line, estimated to cost Rs 800 crore. The line will run from Central Silk Board Junction to Kempegowda International Airport terminal. It is estimated to cost Rs 14,844 crore. The state government gave administrative clearance in January 2019 but the Centre is yet to do so, said a Metro official. Metro connectivity to the airport is likely to be commissioned by December 2024

Halt station at KIA to be ready by month-end

The Bengaluru Division of the Railways and Bangalore International Airport Ltd signed an MoU on Tuesday for the halt station near the airport, which will be operational by September-end. CM B S Yediyurappa and Minister of State for Railways Suresh C Angadi attended the event via video-conference. The halt station, located between Doddajala and Devanahalli railway stations, will be 3.5km from the airport’s main terminal.