BDA to take sale of its flats online

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To boost sales of its flats, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will soon take the sale of its flats online. Three years after the BDA’s then radical move to sell flats to buyers across the table, 1,745 units of varying sizes remain unsold.Although the move generated much enthusiasm on August 11, 2017, and for a few weeks after it was launched, the interest appears to have waned. The Covid pandemic too appears to have taken a toll on the sale of its flats.

Flats in Kanminike (Phase II, III & IV), Komaghatta Phase I & II and Doddanabahalli (Phase I & II) are among those that have found no takers. The unsold inventory includes one, two and three bedroom flats that range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 44 lakh. BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev insisted that the move has no connection with the need to maintain social distancing due to the pandemic.

“We were thinking of it some time ago. It has nothing to do with present conditions. The move will in place a fortnight from now. The plan right now is to create a section on our website to facilitate its purchase,” he told The New Indian Express. Offline sales will continue as before. Stating that it would make flat purchase quicker than ordering groceries online, the Commisioner said, “You need to wait till the next day or even later for your online orders to arrive. It would be instantaneous here and if you submit the relevant documents, you can get your flat instantly!”

BDA resources running into hundreds of crores are blocked in these flats and it is keen to sell them at the earliest. It tried to compete with real estate developers by hiring MBAs but did not get much response.

A move to hire a professional marketing agency too did not work out.