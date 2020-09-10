STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hanging in there

Restaurants have opened doors, beer taps are overflowing, and the city’s notorious traffic rages on roads again.

Published: 10th September 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: tapas ranjan

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Restaurants have opened doors, beer taps are overflowing, and the city’s notorious traffic rages on roads again. But despite the semblance of normalcy, Bengalureans are still hesitant to go back to their old ways or hangout plans. In fact, they seem to be harbouring a new fondness for smaller, low-key get togethers, taking place either in the homes of loved ones, or far away from city limits. Take, for instance, designer Aviva Bidapa, who has taken to hiking these days. “Earlier, most of us worked Mondays through Saturdays and were too tired to try this on Sundays. But now that we have the time and energy, I have realised it’s actually such a destressing activity,” says Bidapa, who often hikes with a group of 4-5 friends. 

Gubbi | SK Rao

For theatre artiste Sanchitha Poonacha, life in the old normal meant heading to cafes in Koramangala or Indiranagar for coffee and conversation with friends. These days, however, the 25-year-old still makes the rounds of these areas, but through the safety of her car. “My friends and I usually pick up some short eats from Glen’s Bakehouse, Magnolia Bakery or Starbucks and drive around Airlines, MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar. So we get to be a part of the outside world but from the safety bubble of our car,” says Poonacha, who is also a yoga teacher. 

It’s not hangout plans alone that have changed these days. Bengalureans are also noticing a difference in the time spent together. Rapper Gubbi, for example, says since meetups are shorter in duration now, there’s more emphasis on conversations. “Before I would spend up to three-fourths of a day with my friends, and we’d often spend that time watching a movie or maybe being on our phones. Now we see each other just for an hour or two so we use that limited time to talk more,” he says.

Bidapa too has noticed something similar in her plans. Conversations now take a deep dive into issues and realisations that being in isolation have brought up, and more. “With strict 9-5 jobs earlier, I would spend Fridays at a club to blow off some steam. But now when I call my friends over and we sit with my parents for a chat, that has such a fun and nice vibe to it as well. And suddenly you realise new things about someone you’ve known for as long as 15 years,” she explains. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp