NLSIU lists out centres for writing  NLAT examination

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has allowed candidates giving NLAT 2020, to take their tests at centres across the country which are managed by the national centre-based testing company Testpan India Pvt Ltd. These centres are present in prominent cities including Agra, Aurangabad, Bhubaneswar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gaya, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Imphal, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Nashik, Rohtak, Shimla, Srinagar, Varanasi and Vijayawada. However, the NLSIU has clarified that it was not responsible for any technical problems or any other issues that may arise at these centres.

These centres charge a fee of Rs 350. The institute has allowed students to take NLAT 2020 from places apart from the candidate’s home or the address that was provided in their application forms. Aspirants can appear for NLAT 2020 from any location that meets the requirements published, it said on its website. For those writing the examination from their homes, a minimum internet bandwidth of 512 Kbps is needed, as the remote proctoring software streams exam data, including audio and video, directly to the cloud as one takes NLAT 2020.