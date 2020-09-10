STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pages from History

Partition, interfaith marriage, conflict... Veera Hiranandani’s book presents complex issues through the eyes of a 12-year-old girl 

Published: 10th September 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Veera Hiranandani, her book The Night Dairy hits a little too close to home. The children’s book features no mythical monsters but the grim realities of the world. Featuring 12-year-old Nisha, who is caught up in the turbulence of the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan, the story looks at the plight of refugees during the historical event.

“I wanted to write a story set during the Partition for a long time because my father’s side of the family are survivors. It was an important story to tell for many reasons, but I was intimidated at first. A few years ago, I finally gathered my courage and went for it,” says Hiranandani. The USA-based author will be speaking at Neev Literature Festival for Children, organised by city-based school Neev Acadamy, on September 11. 

Though set during the Partition, the book brings out issues that are relevant today as well.  “It relates to the current world’s global refugee crisis and some of the divisiveness and xenophobia that is felt in the US and many places right now. I found these connections during the writing process, but it’s not the main reason I wanted to write the story,” adds Hiranandani, who is working on the sequel. Research for the book came from stories shared by her family, other books, online accounts and documentaries.

While the book is for children, the author doesn’t shy away from including complex topics like interfaith marriage and conflict.  “I was able to draw on my own feelings growing up interfaith (Hindu and Jewish). At the same time, research on experiences of Hindu/Muslim marriages at that time was hard to find. But putting myself into the mind of a shy, diary-writing 12-year-old with lots of questions was not difficult because I was very much like Nisha growing up,” says Hiranandani, whose first book, The Whole Story of Half a Girl, came out in 2012.

She believes it is crucial for children to know the history of not just their families but society as well. “It gives us a connection to our ancestors, respect for our elders, a more accurate perspective, and arms us with knowledge to see when we are repeating negative aspects of history, “ says Hiranandani. And since stories of the past are easier to remember than dates or event, she continues, “When I was young, I had trouble keeping track of historical information if it was communicated as a series of names, dates and events. I always needed a story. That’s why good historical fiction is so important in any curriculum.”The author will speak at Neev Literature Festival for Children, on Sept 11, at 5.30 pm. For details visit their site.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp