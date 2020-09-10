Will retire if houses for weaker sections not built by June 2021: Somanna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If 25,000 houses are not constructed and handed over to the weaker sections by June 2021, I will retire from politics, Housing Minister V Somanna announced on Wednesday. He told reporters that the houses will be built for the urban poor in Bengaluru, and will be given to beneficiaries as per schedule. “If the project is not completed, I will not just resign from ministership, I will quit politics,” he said.