Youth Congress kicks off membership campaign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The membership drive of the Karnataka Youth Congress has begun and the party is confident that more than 5 lakh will get enrolled. The party kicked off the campaign in Bengaluru where KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed and National Youth Congress General Secretary Anil Kumar Yadav participated. The last membership drive yielded about 5 lakh members.

The membership drive will go online too. Ahmed recalled that many party leaders like General Secretary K C Venugopal, A K Antony, Ashok Gehlot, Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath started off with the Youth Congress. Meanwhile, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, who is in hospital, congratulated them on phone. The organisers said Shivakumar is doing well.