Govt taking forward Kempegowda’s vision for Bengaluru, says DyCM

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayana said the state government is taking forward the vision of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, to improve the city.

Published: 11th September 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Mayor Goutham Kumar with BBMP officials who received the Kempegowda Award for being corona warriors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayana said the state government is taking forward the vision of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, to improve the city. A 108-ft statue of the Vijayanagara chieftain is coming up near the international airport and the Kempegowda Development Authority is constructing a huge park in the city, he said during a programme to present the Kempegowda Awards on Thursday.

He added that the BBMP council has approved the installation of a Kempegowda statue in Majestic and the government will implement it soon. The DyCM said the BBMP council elections will be held and the government will also announce an administrator.

On columnist and RSS member Santosh Tammaiah getting the KG Award, outgoing Mayor M Goutham Kumar said the awards are based on a selection by a committee on the works done for the government and during the pandemic.

The ceremony was organised by the BBMP and 33 people chosen from various fields like medicine, administration, social works, sports and literature, were awarded. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said that the awards were delayed this year because of the pandemic. Measures were taken to create rainwater collection points on road sides so that water flows down and roads do not get damaged. 

