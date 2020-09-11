STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No gain from traffic in Cubbon Park 

Ashish Verma, Associate Professor, Transportation Systems Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, IISc. 

Published: 11th September 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as public remains dismayed that traffic has been allowed inside Cubbon Park, a new study has found that contrary to public perception, passing through the city’s iconic lung space actually does not increase the commute time.

The Indian Institute of Science submitted the Traffic Impact Analysis of Closing Cubbon Park report to the State government on Tuesday, emphasising to authorities that this was the best time to promote public transport in the Central Business District. 

The study found that if one travels around Cubbon Park, the distance increases marginally by 333 metres and the commute time increases by a mere two minutes when passing through the park. 

People assume travelling through the park takes up less of their time, but it’s actually the opposite, says Prof. Ashish Verma, Associate Professor, Transportation Systems Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, IISc. 

“We found that travelling through the prime lung space in the city does not add to any vehicular traffic improvement. So why do it when there is no gain? It is thus advisable to ban traffic inside Cubbon Park in the long-run.

As for offices located inside the park, it would be better to improve public transport, last-mile connectivity and emphasise localised transport such as bicycle-sharing and battery-operated vehicles,” he said. Verma says they tried various models of vehicle movement – through and around the park – and the impact on commute times and business, but found no difference when people travelled through the park or around it. 

The study was done on the request of citizen groHeritage Beku, which has been working extensively to get the government to ban the movement of vehicles inside the city’s lung space. The researchers also suggested that a long term-plan be prepared to make Cubbon Park a more socially vibrant space, without impacting the environment and ecology.

TAGS
Cubbon Park 
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp