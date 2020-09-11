STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Panel to look into cutting down road safety, crash fatalities, speed management

CM B S Yediyurappa had accepted the invitation by the charitable organisation to join the initiative to reduce road traffic fatalities and injuries in Bengaluru.

Published: 11th September 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

road safety

For representational purposes

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has constituted a committee, with the Transport Department as the nodal agency, to coordinate and implement the initiatives of the Bloomberg Philanthropies as part of the organisation’s road safety initiative.

CM B S Yediyurappa had accepted the invitation by the charitable organisation to join the initiative to reduce road traffic fatalities and injuries in Bengaluru. “We will discuss and work on the initiatives of the organisation. The programme is between 2020-25,” said Transport Commissioner N Shivakumar, also a member of the Committee.  

The Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) is a multi-country programme that aims to reduce road crash fatalities and injuries. This year, the BIGRS commenced its third phase, which is a US $240 million initiative that started from RS 10 Phase (2010 – 2014) -- road safety in 10 countries -- and the BIGRS Phase 1 (2015 – 2019), which was in 10 cities with Mumbai as the only Indian city. Under Phase 2, Bengaluru, Delhi and Maharashtra have been selected among 30 cities globally.

While Delhi and Maharashtra governments have already signed an MoU, Karnataka is yet to do so. The initiative will focus on speed management of vehicles, which is said to be the largest contributor to road accidents. The four areas of management will include data collection, training the police, media and communication such as awareness campaigns, and infrastructure wherein small tweaks will be done to 
designs for safety.

TAGS
road safety Bengaluru Karnataka
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp