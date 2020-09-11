Panel to look into cutting down road safety, crash fatalities, speed management

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has constituted a committee, with the Transport Department as the nodal agency, to coordinate and implement the initiatives of the Bloomberg Philanthropies as part of the organisation’s road safety initiative.

CM B S Yediyurappa had accepted the invitation by the charitable organisation to join the initiative to reduce road traffic fatalities and injuries in Bengaluru. “We will discuss and work on the initiatives of the organisation. The programme is between 2020-25,” said Transport Commissioner N Shivakumar, also a member of the Committee.

The Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) is a multi-country programme that aims to reduce road crash fatalities and injuries. This year, the BIGRS commenced its third phase, which is a US $240 million initiative that started from RS 10 Phase (2010 – 2014) -- road safety in 10 countries -- and the BIGRS Phase 1 (2015 – 2019), which was in 10 cities with Mumbai as the only Indian city. Under Phase 2, Bengaluru, Delhi and Maharashtra have been selected among 30 cities globally.

While Delhi and Maharashtra governments have already signed an MoU, Karnataka is yet to do so. The initiative will focus on speed management of vehicles, which is said to be the largest contributor to road accidents. The four areas of management will include data collection, training the police, media and communication such as awareness campaigns, and infrastructure wherein small tweaks will be done to

designs for safety.