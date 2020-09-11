Rain havoc continues, underpass under water

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy downpour in the last couple of days left Kodigehalli underpass in Byatarayanapura with six feet of water, disrupting traffic on Wednesday and Thursday. Motorists from Sahakar Nagar, Kodigehalli, Tindlu and Virupakashapura could not use the underpass due to the severe waterlogging, and many had to take a one kilometre-long detour to use the next underpass.

The Kodigehalli underpass was built by the Constructions Division of the South Western Railway but a drain was left incomplete due to delay by the BBMP in handing over land. “Land was finally acquired earlier this year and construction of the drain began. We completed 70 metres and 60 metres still remains. However, work stopped completely due to corona. With no drain in place, rain water accumulated because there was no outlet,” explained a top railway official.

Kodigehalli underpass remains submerged on Thursday | Shriram BN

Railway officials said Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials thwarted their attempts to pump out water on Thursday. Another official said Railways went to the spot to clear the water with three mammoth pumps. “We began working this morning and pumped out the water to a nearby drain. A couple of hours later BWSSB staff came and prevented us from carrying out the work. Work was stalled for nearly six hours,” he said.

BWSSB engineers did not respond to repeated calls. Finding no way out, the Constructions staff approached the Bengaluru Divisional Manager Ashok Kumar Verma. “He permitted us to use the services of the RPF. With the support of the railway police, we continued to pump the water out,” the official said.

RPF cops confirmed to the TNIE that they were at the spot to ensure railway officials could carry out their job. A railway official who was there at the spot, said, “By Friday afternoon, the water will be cleared. Traffic will be restored by evening after completion of slit clearance work,” he said.