HC stays summons to IPS officer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Friday stayed the order passed by the special court to take cognisance of the offence and issue summons to senior IPS officer Pronab Mohanty, in connection with the suicide of DySP MK Ganapathy.Hearing the criminal petition filed by Mohanty questioning the special court’s order on August 28, 2020, Justice G Narendar stayed the special court’s order and further proceedings, and issued notice to the CBI.

On August 28, 2020, the court established to deal with criminal cases related to MPs/MLAs, passed the order to register a case against Congress leader KJ George and two senior IPS officers — then IGP-Lokayukta Pronab Mohanty, and then ADGP, State Intelligence A M Prasad — for abetment of suicide and issued summons to them.