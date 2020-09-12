STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Moral policing should stop in the Bengaluru’

Coming to my Indian LGBTQIA community, we have been facing moral policing ever since we started expressing ourselves boldly.

Published: 12th September 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Alex Mathew artist manager/ drag performer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recently, a video went viral about an actress being shamed by an activist for exercising in a public park and wearing “skimpy” clothes. In my opinion, that’s the usual attire used by women to exercise. You probably already know the whole picture of what exactly happened after that. This could have been avoided if the activist had a one-on-one discussion with the actress instead of calling people to support her. That led to name calling and fake accusations hurled at the actress. It was totally unnecessary. This is moral policing in an inappropriate proportion.

Coming to my Indian LGBTQIA community, we have been facing moral policing ever since we started expressing ourselves boldly. As an Indian drag queen, I have been told that saree should be worn only by women, even though I use it only in spaces where I perform as a drag queen. Yet, I have been morally policed by many people by using derogatory words that are demeaning to the community. But who decided that saree is meant only for women? It can be worn by anyone. There is no hard and fast rule that it is specified to a gender.

In every pride march held in Bangalore, there are people who have used their social media platforms to moral police people that turned up in pride. They have gone ahead and policed them by using words such as “How ugly you look in gay prides”, “You are just seeking attention for your sad social media”, or “Fight your university battles and religious ideologies elsewhere and not at pride events”. Knowing that pride has been inclusive and political since it started (it was born due to police brutality) they have no authority to police anyone who marches in pride.   

Solution: In my opinion, “Live and let live” hasn’t been exercised at all in our society. What is nectar for me won’t be the same for the other person. I agree to that. But how about we try to work within ourselves -- if you find something uncomfortable, it could be due to internalised homophobia, transphobia or misogyny. Time to get to work ‘within’ rather than fighting the ‘outside’. We are fine with who we are. You aren’t fine with who you are. Work on yourself first before pointing fingers to others.

Let your mixed feelings about Bengaluru get stirred up, as an influential person talks about things nice and nasty about the city in this  weekly column

India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp