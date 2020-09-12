‘Moral policing should stop in the Bengaluru’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recently, a video went viral about an actress being shamed by an activist for exercising in a public park and wearing “skimpy” clothes. In my opinion, that’s the usual attire used by women to exercise. You probably already know the whole picture of what exactly happened after that. This could have been avoided if the activist had a one-on-one discussion with the actress instead of calling people to support her. That led to name calling and fake accusations hurled at the actress. It was totally unnecessary. This is moral policing in an inappropriate proportion.

Coming to my Indian LGBTQIA community, we have been facing moral policing ever since we started expressing ourselves boldly. As an Indian drag queen, I have been told that saree should be worn only by women, even though I use it only in spaces where I perform as a drag queen. Yet, I have been morally policed by many people by using derogatory words that are demeaning to the community. But who decided that saree is meant only for women? It can be worn by anyone. There is no hard and fast rule that it is specified to a gender.

In every pride march held in Bangalore, there are people who have used their social media platforms to moral police people that turned up in pride. They have gone ahead and policed them by using words such as “How ugly you look in gay prides”, “You are just seeking attention for your sad social media”, or “Fight your university battles and religious ideologies elsewhere and not at pride events”. Knowing that pride has been inclusive and political since it started (it was born due to police brutality) they have no authority to police anyone who marches in pride.

Solution: In my opinion, “Live and let live” hasn’t been exercised at all in our society. What is nectar for me won’t be the same for the other person. I agree to that. But how about we try to work within ourselves -- if you find something uncomfortable, it could be due to internalised homophobia, transphobia or misogyny. Time to get to work ‘within’ rather than fighting the ‘outside’. We are fine with who we are. You aren’t fine with who you are. Work on yourself first before pointing fingers to others.

