On the move: App to make job easier for auto drivers 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three Wheels United (TWU), a Bangalore-based social enterprise, has launched a mobile app exclusively for autorickshaw drivers. Through this app, drivers can find all relevant local information related to safety and sanitisation protocols, government relief initiatives for drivers, service station locations, peer-to-peer vehicle rental, charging points for electric auto rickshaws and other resources. In addition, they can also avail information and advice on vehicle loans, personal insurance and details about discounts/promotions from service providers.

Cedrick Tandong, CEO, Three Wheels United, said that though drivers are inundated with information, it is often not easily accessible. The problem is worse for those with lower literacy levels. The issue was only exacerbated by the Covid-19 lockdown. “Initial information focused on Covid safety and livelihood opportunities, we have now expanded to deliver targeted services. By engaging with drivers on a digital platform, we aim to provide them the tools to support good decision making to help simplify their business operations,” said Tandong in a statement.

Ananda, who is an auto rickshaw driver from Shivanahalli, Bengaluru, said the app can be beneficial to drivers. He added, “It helps in getting new business opportunities, gives details about rental schemes and provides training on sanitisation measures to be followed for customer safety as well as for our safety.”