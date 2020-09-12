STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Parents write to CM, complain of high school fees

Parents whose wards are enrolled at the Baldwin chain of schools, wrote to the Chief Minister recently, accusing the institution of numerous scams.

Published: 12th September 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents whose wards are enrolled at the Baldwin chain of schools, wrote to the Chief Minister recently, accusing the institution of numerous scams.  The allegations levelled by the parents include forcing them to buy textbooks from specific vendors in violation of government norms, and charging excessive fees. Last year, parents took up the issue with the District Education Regulatory Authority (DERA). A report submitted to the Deputy Director of Public Instruction said surplus fee was collected — Rs 1.82 crore by the Baldwin Co-education High School and Rs 2.83 crore by its girls’ and boys’ schools.

DERA had instructed the Block Education Officers (BEOs) of Bengaluru South Zone to issue notices to five schools of the chain last year. But there has been no update on the report from the Education Department since.Mohammed Shakeel, whose daughter attends the girls’ school, said the tuition fee alone was Rs 24,000. The school also collects building fee annually and a special development fee. “This year, there is no bifurcation of the total annual fees and we are now paying Rs 64,000 under tuition fee,” he told TNIE.

Goverdhan Babu N R, whose son attends the Baldwin Co-education school, said, “Despite clear government order, we are forced to pay a tuition hike of 125 per cent. Textbooks are only available with one vendor who sells them at twice the price,” he said.Asha Das, principal of the Baldwin Girls High School, said, “We follow government norms. We have no contract with any vendor and no fee was hiked this year.” Angel Mary, principal of Baldwin Co-education High School, too denied the allegations.Deputy Director of Public Instruction (South) Rajendra S said the report is pending due to the pandemic, and a review meeting is yet to be held.

TAGS
high school fees
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp