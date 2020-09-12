Parents write to CM, complain of high school fees

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents whose wards are enrolled at the Baldwin chain of schools, wrote to the Chief Minister recently, accusing the institution of numerous scams. The allegations levelled by the parents include forcing them to buy textbooks from specific vendors in violation of government norms, and charging excessive fees. Last year, parents took up the issue with the District Education Regulatory Authority (DERA). A report submitted to the Deputy Director of Public Instruction said surplus fee was collected — Rs 1.82 crore by the Baldwin Co-education High School and Rs 2.83 crore by its girls’ and boys’ schools.

DERA had instructed the Block Education Officers (BEOs) of Bengaluru South Zone to issue notices to five schools of the chain last year. But there has been no update on the report from the Education Department since.Mohammed Shakeel, whose daughter attends the girls’ school, said the tuition fee alone was Rs 24,000. The school also collects building fee annually and a special development fee. “This year, there is no bifurcation of the total annual fees and we are now paying Rs 64,000 under tuition fee,” he told TNIE.

Goverdhan Babu N R, whose son attends the Baldwin Co-education school, said, “Despite clear government order, we are forced to pay a tuition hike of 125 per cent. Textbooks are only available with one vendor who sells them at twice the price,” he said.Asha Das, principal of the Baldwin Girls High School, said, “We follow government norms. We have no contract with any vendor and no fee was hiked this year.” Angel Mary, principal of Baldwin Co-education High School, too denied the allegations.Deputy Director of Public Instruction (South) Rajendra S said the report is pending due to the pandemic, and a review meeting is yet to be held.