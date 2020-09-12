‘Pitch’ing a new idea

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Shakiness of voice, weakness of sound or pitch, or volume-related issues... If you’ve faced these but have not dealt with them hands-on, voice artiste and therapist Divya RT (36) is providing tools to do so, through her app VoxCoach, which will be released this week. A former Chemistry lecturer at Mount Carmel College, Divya has been running Voxcoach, a venture dedicated to professional voice training, since 2017.

“I’m hoping that users will understand the science and exercises applied to singing, speech and voice therapy. People who suffer from vocal nodules, or have lost their voices for a period of time, etc can come to us for direction on how to get their voices back,” says Divya, adding that among the advisors is Sridhar Ranganathan, CEO and founder, Shankar Mahadevan Academy.

The app, which will be available on Android to begin with, has online training modules for voice artistes and people who will benefit from voice improvement/ development training. “Training is delivered through a series of voice exercises,” she says. But it’s not just for singers and voice artistes. “It is for anybody who wishes to get past their voice-related roadblocks, with issues like running out of breath while speaking and singing.

It is for anybody who wishes to learn about how voice behaves and which parts of the body are involved,” explains Divya. This will be done through exercises that will make the voice flow better and stronger. “The first part of our three-part course is about breath control and vocal flow,” she adds.

The existent format on the website is live online and has full certificate courses. The app includes recorded courses and subscription material voice tools. “The target audience is kids, teenagers experiencing voice changes, adults, people with voice disorders, singers, voice-over artistes, and actors, etc,” says Divya.

Besides Divya, the coaches are singer Madhura Gowda and rapper Karthik Gubbi. In-app subscription models are being worked on. Incidentally, the idea for the app was brewing before the pandemic hit. While there are other such apps too, Divya feels hers differentiates itself by not providing self-help tools. “We do a lot of handholding, and at the end of it, a user can check if, for instance, if his pitch has improved,” she says.