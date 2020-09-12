STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Rajarajeshwari Nagar sees highest coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

I am part of the Covid quarantine team here.

Published: 12th September 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers write details of people who were tested at a camp set up for free Rapid Antigen and RTPCR tests in Bengaluru | shriram b n

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajarajeshwari Nagar, with 569 Covid-19 cases, has topped the list of wards in Bengaluru with the highest number of coronavirus cases as of August 28, according to the data released by the state covid war room. It is followed by Uttarahalli with 542 cases. Officer in-charge Munish Moudgil said that there are discrepancies in the data as several patients have given incorrect or old house addresses.
The BBMP has made sharing of address proof and OTP verification mandatory for people during Covid swab collection at government and private labs across the city. The decision was taken after several instances of discrepancies in address and phone numbers of Covid-positive patients, making it impossible for the city administration to track, trace and isolate them. 

“Despite the move, discrepancies continue. The initiative is only to help contact Covid patients through mobile verification. We have relaxed the need to produce the address proof as a large number of people may not be able to do it, and may miss testing,” he said.But officials of RR Nagar denied any discrepancies and attributed the high numbers to increased testing. “Every day, we are conducting about 60-80 RT-PCR tests to ensure both primary and secondary contacts are traced. In our entire zone, only 22 people currently require oxygen, while 90 per cent are mild to moderate symptomatic patients. But it is still difficult for us to find the source of their infection,” said Dr R Vishal, zonal joint commissioner, BBMP.

Srinath Babu H R, Director, RR Nagar Welfare Association, said, “The problem is with the people. I am part of the Covid quarantine team here. Despite officials and our team telling people to stay quarantined, they do not listen,” he said. Nalini M Manju, BBMP corporator of ward 160, said, “Many residents are coming back from other states and countries since the lockdown rules were lifted. Despite a high number of cases, people are recovering and we have reported very few deaths in our area.”

TAGS
Rajarajeshwari Nagar Bengaluru COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp